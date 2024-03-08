The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 28 will kick off on Saturday, March 9, and end on Monday, March 11 with a relatively classic encounter.

The first game of the Premier League matchday 28 is between two inconsistent sides, Manchester United and Everton, at Old Trafford at 1:30 p.m.

Afterward, three Premier League games will go down simultaneously at 4 p.m. including the clash between bottom-placed Sheffield United and 13th-placed Bournemouth.

Premier League title contenders, Arsenal, will be heavily tested at 6:30 p.m. The game could earn the Gunners the top spot on the league table pending the outcome of the clash between Manchester City and the current table leaders, Liverpool.

There will be four games on Sunday including the clash between Liverpool and Manchester City which is a top-of-the-table encounter at Anfield. The winner of the game will finish the weekend as table-toppers.

Chelsea and Newcastle United’s clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday will bring the Premier League matchday 28 fixtures to an end.

Below are the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 28 Fixtures, Kick Off Time:

Saturday, March 9

Manchester United Vs Everton

1:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace Vs Luton Town

4 p.m.

Bournemouth Vs Sheffield United

4 p.m.

Wolves Vs Fulham

4 p.m.

Arsenal Vs Brentford

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham

2 p.m.

West Ham Vs Burnley

3 p.m.

Brighton Vs Nottingham Forest

3 p.m.

Liverpool Vs Manchester City

4:45 p.m.

Monday, March 11

Chelsea Vs Newcastle

9 p.m.