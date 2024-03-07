Arsenal, Chelsea Coaches Give Injury Updates Ahead Of EPL Matchday 28

Ahead of the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 28, two London-based clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal have given updates about the injury concerns at their respective clubs.

Arsenal are enjoying a very good run in the Premier League as they are currently two points away from first place Liverpool.

Amid that, the Gunners led by coach Mikel Arteta don’t have too serious injury concerns. The Spanish coach told reporters earlier today, March 7, that the two injury concerns involve Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The good news is that the two players are not severely injured as they have the possibility of being available for the game between Arsenal and Brentford at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

“We got some players back last Monday and then we had Martinelli and Bukayo with little issues,” Mikel Arteta said.

“We are pretty positive that hopefully they can be part of that. But we will have to see how they feel tomorrow.”

As for coach Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine football icon has a series of injury concerns. But the most pressing of them all is the one involving his midfielder Conor Gallagher who he had said had not trained for three days due to an illness.

“So far, no [is coming back]. Same situation as last week and you all know now that we added the list of injury players, Levi [Colwill] and Chilly [Ben Chilwell]”, Pochettino said.

“Gallagher is not training because he has a virus. That is the news from the medical.

“He is not here in the last three days we were training. We will see tomorrow or Saturday if he can have the possibility to train.”