Bukayo Saka Picks Idol Between Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka has stressed that his role model has been Cristiano Ronaldo, the arch-rival of Lionel Messi.

Bukayo Saka, 22, who has been in an unstoppable form since he was promoted to Arsenal’s senior team on July 1, 2019, said he sees Ronaldo as his idol because he can’t imagine himself playing as long as the Portuguese star has been playing football.

For over 15 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been dominating the world of football. Due to how dominant they have been, there have been persistent debate over who is the greatest of the two players.

Some believe Messi is the greatest because the 36-year-old Argentine icon has won everything in the world of football including the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a record seven Ballon d’Or.

On the other hand, some football enthusiasts believe Ronaldo is the greatest of all time because he had enjoyed massive success in England, Spain, and Italy. He has won everything in European football including five UEFA Champions League titles, the European Championship, and five Ballon d’Or awards.

In an interview with reporters ahead of the Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League clash at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Bukayo Saka picked Ronaldo as his greatest player of all time.

He said, “Personally, I can’t imagine playing for as long as Ronaldo, and that’s why I have so much respect for him”.

He added; “Obviously when I was younger, he was my idol, but now that I’m playing football professionally, I have even more respect for him, how he’s managed to stay this disciplined and this focused and achieve everything he’s achieved, so yeah, he’s special”.

Note that Bukayo Saka has scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists in 35 games in all competitions so far this season.