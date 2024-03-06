Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa Visits Kano Governor (Photos)

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, visited Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, weeks after leading the national team to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Naija News reports that the former Kano Pillars attacker paid a courtesy visit to Governor Yusuf at the Government House, Kano, on Tuesday.

The Nigerian International was received by the state governor, his deputy and some of his commissioners and aides.

Dangote Visits Kano State, Meets Governor Abba Yusuf

Meanwhile, Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, visited Kano State and met with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Upon arrival in Kano, Dangote was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) at about 11am by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Shehu Sagagi, and other top government functionaries.

According to a statement by the governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, Dangote pledged to support social policies and human development initiatives of the Kano government aimed at ameliorating the economic burden in the state.

The businessman, who is from Kano State, pledged his commitment to the Governor in the task of governance.

During the visit, Governor Yusuf appealed to Dangote to establish an independent power plant in the state.

In the area of health, the governor appealed to Africa’s richest man to help in the establishment of a sickle cell hospital to provide free medication for the patients.

Yusuf pleaded with the business tycoon for the completion of the gigantic projects initiated by the Dangote Foundation, which include the Accident and Emergency ward, Surgical and Theatre complex and maternity/ pediatric building, all in Murtala Muhamnad Specialists Hospital.