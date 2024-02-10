Jose Peseiro Says Ivory Coast Are Favourites To Win 2023 AFCON As He Hails Ahmed Musa

The head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro has admitted that his opponent for the 2023 AFCON final, Ivory Coast, are the favourites to win the title.

Jose Peseiro is leading the Super Eagles to the final of the tournament after winning five and drawing one of their last 6 games.

As for Ivory Coast, they almost lost out of the round of 16 stage after losing to Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in the group stage.

Fortunately for them, they made it to the round of 16 as one of the best third-place teams, and they have remained unbeaten since then.

Despite Ivory Coast’s shaky start, Jose Peseiro believes that the fact that the Ivorians are the host side, they have a bigger chance of winning the trophy over Nigeria. The Portuguese tactician however noted that he is determined to win the trophy for Nigeria.

Coach Jose Peseiro said: “Congratulations to Cote d’Ivoire for reaching the final, they are the favourite, but we want to win the AFCON”.

He stressed further that he wants to “win the trophy for the people of Nigeria”.

Meanwhile, Jose Peseiro has hailed the fine leadership skills of Ahmad Musa who hasn’t kicked a ball so far in the 2023 AFCON.

Despite staying on the bench so far, Musa who is the most capped player in Nigeria’s history remains Nigeria’s captain in the tournament. Hence, if the Eagles win the tournament on February 11, he will have the honour of lifting the title.

“Musa is an important player for us, even if he hasn’t played any game. He has not complained or given us any problem,” Peseiro told reporters on Saturday.

“He has advised me on so many things and is always ready to support his teammates.

“I seek his advice on so many things because he has played at the AFCON before and is also experienced.

“He is the star of the team and commands a lot of respect from his teammates.”