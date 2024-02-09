Dangote Visits Kano State, Meets Governor Abba Yusuf (Photos)

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, on Friday visited Kano State and met with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Upon arrival in Kano, Dangote was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) at about 11am by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Shehu Sagagi, and other top government functionaries.

He later held a closed-door meeting with Governor Yusuf.

According to a statement by the governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, Dangote pledged to support social policies and human development initiatives of the Kano government aimed at ameliorating the economic burden in the state.

The businessman, who is from Kano State, pledged his commitment to the Governor in the task of governance.

“We are here first of all to congratulate you (Governor Yusuf) on your victory at the Supreme Court. I want to assure you of our support throughout your administration, maybe not only four years but eight years.”

“Kano is home even though I was addressed as the richest black man but you can address me as a Kano indigene. I am your subject and you can always call on me for cooperation to see how do we develop Kano.

“And going forward, we really need to see how we can develop areas of health, education, empowerment; how do we assist the government because the government cannot do it alone,” Dangote was quoted to have said.

During the visit, Governor Yusuf appealed to Dangote to establish an independent power plant in the state.

In the area of health, the governor appealed to Africa’s richest man to help in the establishment of a sickle cell hospital to provide free medication for the patients.

Yusuf pleaded with the business tycoon for the completion of the gigantic projects initiated by the Dangote Foundation, which include the Accident and Emergency ward, Surgical and Theatre complex and maternity/ pediatric building, all in Murtala Muhamnad Specialists Hospital.

“That is why I am using the opportunity to solicit and appeal for a lot from you to the people of the state.

“I want to make a passionate appeal to you to extend your hands of assistance by completing the gigantic projects initiated by your foundation which include Accident and Emergency ward, Surgical and Theatre complex and maternity/ Pediatric building all in Murtala Muhamnad Specialists Hospital,” the governor said.