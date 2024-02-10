Ahmed Musa Sees No Big Deal In 2023 AFCON Final

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa has stressed that he sees nothing special in the 2023 AFCON final between his team and the host country, Ivory Coast.

Ahmed Musa is the most capped Super Eagles player in history and was part of the national team that won the 2013 AFON in South Africa.

He was also part of the Super Eagles team that finished third in the 2019 AFCON and also the Eagles that were knocked out in the round of 16 during the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Hence, he sees no big deal in playing in an AFCON final as he stressed that he and his teammates must focus on the game on February 11.

“There is nothing special about this game”, Ahmed Musa told reporters on Saturday, February 10.

“There will be pressure. But we just have to focus and play our game.”

Despite being the captain of the team and the most capped player in the squad, Ahmad Musa has not played a second in the 2023 AFCON.

But his lack of game time in the competition is not his problem as he stressed that the interest of the team is more important to him than his interest.

“I’m a player who is always willing to make sacrifices for the team. The team must always come first,” the 30-year-old forward said.

“If we win tomorrow, it is going to be for the team and the country.”

If the Super Eagles manage to beat Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11, Ahmed Musa and center-back Kenneth Omeruo, will become the first set of Nigerian players to win the tournament twice in their careers as they were part of the team that won it in 2013.