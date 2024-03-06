OAU Zoo Keeper Killed By Lion Buried Amidst Tears

The remains of the Assistant Chief Veterinary Technologist, Olabode Olawuyi, killed by a lion at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Zoological Garden, Ile-Ife, have been laid to rest.

The burial took place on Wednesday at the OAU Cemetery after a funeral service was held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ile-Ife.

The wife of the deceased, children, family members as well as members of staff of the university were present at the funeral service.

In his sermon, Pastor Olu Okotoni said that death was unavoidable and everyone should prepare ahead of their last day on earth.

Okotoni, who noted that Olawuyi’s death came unexpectedly, said that man was appointed to die once and thereafter, judgment.

He said the deceased made a sacrificial service to save the life of another junior staff who the lion first attacked.

“We believe we will see him again on the glorious day.

“He was a born again Christian until his last breath and he lived a fulfilled life,” he said.

Recall that Olawuyi was killed by a nine-year-old lion at the zoological garden on February 19, while attempting to rescue a woman who was initially attacked by the lion.

The OAU Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, had, in a statement, said the male lion was thereafter euthanised.

The late Olawuyi was said to have been in charge of the zoological garden for over a decade before the ghastly incident.