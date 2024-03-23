OAU Denies Issuing Lease Agreement To Illegal Miners

Advertisement

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has refuted claims that it entered into a lease agreement with illegal miners operating within its premises.

Naija News reports that the institution’s management made this clarification amidst reports of unauthorized mining activities posing a risk to both students and staff.

Some of the alleged operators had purportedly claimed to possess licenses authorizing their operations on the university grounds.

In a formal statement released by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, on Saturday, OAU emphasized that it had not sanctioned any individual, group, or company to engage in mining within its property.

The statement affirmed that “The University did not give any consent to any individual, group, company or association to obtain any license to carry out mining activities on its land.”

The OAU management also highlighted its proactive measures to address this issue, noting that it had previously lodged formal complaints with the relevant Federal Government agencies upon discovering the illicit mining operations.

The statement further reassured the university community, stakeholders, and the public at large that steps are being taken to halt these unauthorized activities, which not only present significant environmental hazards but also tarnish the institution’s reputation.

“We wish to assure the concerned members of the University, stakeholders and members of the general public that the University is taking all lawful steps to stop the activities of these trespassers,” Olarewaju stated.

Additionally, the university has received assurances from federal authorities that its complaint is being actively addressed.

This development underscores OAU’s commitment to safeguarding its estate and upholding environmental safety standards, as well as its readiness to collaborate with government bodies to ensure the cessation of illegal mining activities on its campus.

