Another Zookeeper Injured By Lion In OAU

Another zookeeper at the Zoological Garden of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has been injured by a lion.

The Chairman of the National Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Universities (NANTSU), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) branch, Wole Odewumi, made the disclosure on Monday.

Speaking with Punch on the incident, Odewumi said details of how the incident happened were not available, but gathered that the sad development occurred while feeding the wild cats.

He, however, confirmed that a veterinary technologist, Olabode Olawuyi, was killed by a lion in the OAU zoological garden on Monday, stating that Olawuyi’s death was a loss to the entire OAU community.

Odewumi said the leadership of the association would meet the university’s management to discuss the welfare of the family left behind by the deceased.

He said, “A member of the association also working at the garden reported to me that the incident happened while the deceased was trying to feed the animal. Immediately, I heard of it, I contacted other people on campus. It is true that another staff also got injured.

“The injured staff could have sustained the injury when those at the scene were running helter-skelter in panic during the incident. As a union leader, I have to get the facts around the incident. I condole the family. The person may be the breadwinner of his family.

“May God console them. I urge them to accept the incident. Whatever role the University management will have to play, we will meet them on Tuesday to discuss it. We will ask them about steps they want to take regarding the family left behind by the deceased. It is a great loss to the university community, apart from his family members who are directly bereaved.”