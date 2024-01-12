FG Probes OAUTH Workers’ Unpaid Salaries

A Joint Action Committee has been established by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, to investigate the unpaid salaries at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Patricia Deworitshe, disclosed that the federal ministry of health and social welfare is aware of the lingering crisis at the institution.

Naija News reports that Deworitshe detailed that findings of the committee would be made public within 10 days with clear recommendations on how to effect a fair and equitable resolution to the problem.

The statement read, “The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is fully aware of the lingering crisis at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) over the issue of unpaid staff salaries.

“On the directive of the Honourable Coordinating Minister, Muhammad Ali Pate, CON, #muhammadpate, a Joint Action Committee has been set up and is currently investigating the matter.

“We are particularly concerned about the plight of individuals affected by the unfortunate situation and we urge for patience as we are determined to judiciously unravel the matter and ensure that such a situation does not reoccur elsewhere in the future.”