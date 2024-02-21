NUSA Chairman Narrates How Lion Killed OAU Zookeeper

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has closed its zoological garden following a tragic incident on Monday, where a veterinary technologist, Olabode Olawuyi, was killed by a nine-year-old lion.

The university took swift action in response to the fatal attack, prioritizing safety and commencing an investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The Chairman of the National Association of Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) at the OAU branch, Wole Odewumi, confirmed the closure to Punch on Tuesday.

He detailed that the incident occurred when Olawuyi bravely attempted to rescue a woman initially targeted by the lion.

Despite his efforts, the lion attacked Mr. Olawuyi, leading to fatal consequences.

Odewumi said, “I spoke to some of his colleagues, and they told me what happened. The lion attacked a woman first. The woman is also a staff working at the zoo.

“The deceased intervened to free the woman from the lion. He must have assumed that the lion would recognise him. His intervention to free the woman must have infuriated the animal. The lion left the woman and attacked him squarely.

“After he was freed from the lion’s grip, they rushed him to the health centre on campus here. He, however, died before he got there. But the second person that was attacked, a woman, is still on admission receiving treatment presently.”

Odewumi also said a mourning procession was held on the campus on Tuesday in honour of Olawuyi while the management of the university met with his family.

He said, “We held a mourning procession in honour of the deceased this morning, and members of the management addressed us after that sober event.

“All unions on campus joined the procession. The management promised to take necessary action. There will be a committee that his union will also have a representative in, that will work on the issues raised. I have visited the scene. The zoo has been locked up. It is officially locked up.

“The management will not want anybody to go there for now. Some members of the family of the deceased were around, and we handed them over to the management.”