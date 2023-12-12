OAU Final Year Student Dies In Auto Accident

A tragic auto accident on Tuesday (today) reportedly claimed the life of a final-year student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Chisom Nwankwo.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the accident happened around the school campus around 12 PM today.

It was gathered that Nwankwo, a Department of Agric Economics student, was heading toward the campus gate on Road One when the incident happened.

Vanguard quoted an eyewitness, Usman Alli, to have disclosed that an accident had happened at the location involving a commercial motorcycle carrying a student and a private car. Unfortunately, he said another accident occurred while the other was being attended to.

According to the eyewitness, the motorcyclist carrying Chisom was distracted by the initial accident, and while overtaking a commercial bus, the motorcyclist lost control and fell along with the passenger.

Another source who reportedly confirmed the accident to journalists claimed that the commercial bus coming behind climbed over them, causing severe injury to the student before they were both rushed to the school clinic and later referred to the University Teaching Hospital.

Confirming the tragic accidents, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the final-year student was declared dead a few minutes after she was admitted to the teaching hospital.

According to him, One particular Okada with registration number EGA 602KG was trying to overtake a Toyota Corolla. Still, unfortunately, the side mirror of the said car hit the bike, causing the commercial motorcyclist to fall with the passenger, who is a 200-level student of Psychology, Deborah Okunola.

“As those ones were trying to attend to themselves, another bike, KSL232 ridden by one Chika Nwakore, was carrying a 500-level female student of the department of Agric Economics named Chisom Nwankwo. The bike man carrying Chisom was distracted by the initial accident, and he lost concentration while a bus coming behind him hit the bike with the passenger.

“Chisom with the bike man were injured and were taken to the health center, where they were referred to the OAUTH complex.

“But unfortunately, Chisom was later declared dead. The body is in the university’s campus for the preservation of anatomy because the morgue of the teaching hospital has collapsed.

“We have informed the police because life was lost. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire, is not happy with the situation. We sympathize with the family of the deceased, a final year for that matter. We are not happy to lose anybody. We appeal to road users on the road to be cautious,” the spokesperson said.