Michael Owen Hails “Dangerous” Kylian Mbappe

Former Liverpool forward, Michael Owen, who also played for Real Madrid, has identified Kylian Mbappe as the deadliest footballer in the world.

Since Kylian Mbappe moved to Paris Saint Germain from Monaco on loan in 2017 and then made his stay with the French giants in 2018, he has been unstoppable.

Mbappe has already written his name in the sands of time by leading France’s national team to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia and also to play in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Since his arrival at PSG, the French giants have only missed to win the French Ligue 1 once. At age 25, he has won 6 French Ligue 1 titles.

On an individual level, he has won ten top scorer awards and four Player of the Season awards.

In his six seasons at PSG, Kylian Mbappe has scored 246 goals and provided 105 assists in 294 games in all competitions.

So far this season, Kylian Mbappe has scored 34 goals and provided 7 assists in 34 games, making him the most prolific striker in the top five leagues.

On Tuesday, March 5, Mbappe helped PSG to knock out Real Sociedad from the Champions League round of 16 by scoring two goals in their 2-1 win.

In the assessment of Mbappe’s run so far this season which could be his last at PSG, Michael Owen told TNT Sports that PSG failed to win the Champions League over the years because they didn’t have enough players in Mbappe’s mode.

“To win a Champions League you need some special players in your team,” Owen said.

“Paris Saint-Germain probably don’t have enough of them to win it this season but if there is one man that could carry them to victory it’s this guy.

“Probably the most dangerous player on the planet at the moment.”

He added, “He has absolutely everything, pace, skills, he scores bundles of goals, and he can singlehandedly take a game away from the opposition.”