Benue APC Now Under Siege Since Alia Became Governor – Party Chieftain Laments

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Titus Zam, has asserted that the party has lost its peace since Rev’d Fr Hyacinth Alia assumed the role of governor in the state.

According to Zam, APC is now under siege in Benue.

Naija News reports that the federal legislator representing Benue North West stated this in Benue yesterday at the party’s stakeholder gathering in Makurdi.

During the meeting at the Makurdi residence of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the stakeholders discussed the ongoing leadership crisis within the state chapter of the ruling party.

Reports are that Governor Alia and Akume, a former governor of the state, have been engaged in a power struggle over the control of the party’s structure in Benue.

However, following the meeting yesterday, the APC stakeholders withdrew their support from Governor Alia until he acknowledged Akume as the party’s leader in Benue.

During the meeting, Titus Zam expressed his disappointment over Alia’s decision to abandon the stakeholders, despite their collective efforts to secure the governor’s victory in the March 2023 gubernatorial polls.

He said, “Our party is under siege by the governor of Benue State. He is new in politics. The party was generous enough to give him the ticket against those long in the party before him. By God’s grace and with the support of all of us, he became governor. Since he became governor, the APC has had no peace.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure stability and peace to return to our party in Benue. It’s unfortunate that we had an embarrassing situation on Friday when our chairman, Agada, was stoned on his way to his office. PDP held a meeting on Monday, and nobody stopped them.

“We all spread out in the state to help him win on the day of the election. We will seek the intervention of the national secretariat of our party to ensure that Alia returns home”.