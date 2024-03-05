Anthony Joshua Reveals Why He Still Lives With His Mother At 34

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has revealed that he still lives with his mother despite being 34 years old.

Anthony Joshua is reportedly worth £150 million after making £10 million in his bout with Otto Wallin in December 2023, which ended in a knockout win for the Nigerian-born boxer.

Joshua is currently preparing to take on cross-over heavyweight boxer, Francis Ngannou on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. If AJ wins the bout, he will walk away with about £40 million.

Despite earning so much from boxing, the 34-year-old former two-time heavyweight world champion prefers to stay under the same roof with his Nigerian mother.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Anthony Joshua revealed that he prefers to stay with his mother whenever he is in England because he travels a lot and doesn’t want to miss any opportunity to be with his mom whenever he is available.

“I still live with my mum. I realized that when I started training – which I do away from home a lot – that if I’m away for 10 months of the year and then when I get back I’ve got to do commercial work I realize that if I was to move out I’d never actually see my mum,” AJ said.

“I’m away in various parts of the world for a lot of the time, but my actual base is at home with mum. So I can still wake up, see her, and spend time with her when I can.”

On whether his mother watches his boxing matches, Anthony Joshua said, “Sometimes she doesn’t show up, she stays behind, and she prays a lot. She says she can’t really watch her son because she doesn’t enjoy it. It’s tough for her, of course, but she enjoys the fruits of her labour. I take care of my mum a lot, I love her dearly.”