Anthony Joshua Insists He Will Knockout Francis Ngannou On March 8

Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has vowed to use Francis Ngannou to make a statement in the world of heavyweight boxing.

Anthony Joshua and cross-over heavyweight boxer, Francis Ngannou, will clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8, 2024.

Ngannou finally got his wish of fighting the former two-time heavyweight champion after dropping Tyson Fury in the 4th round of their bout in 2023.

Though Fury, who has never recorded a defeat in his career, ended up winning the bout in a split decision, Francis Ngannou got high praises from the heavyweight boxing world for almost pulling a historic stun.

Hence, his meeting with Anthony Joshua, who has recorded three defeats in the last four years, is expected to be easier for the Cameroon-born French boxer.

However, according to his interview with Sky Sports, the 34-year-old British boxer has only one plan: to knock out Ngannou to make a statement.

He said, “I believe I can knock him out. Definitely. I would love to knock him out and make a statement.

“Physically I feel strong, feeling good. Strong enough to get the job done and mentally I’m in a place where I’m ready for war. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“Mentally I don’t worry so much about my opponent and look at what my opponent can bring to me and think, ‘How can I overcome these challenges they present?’ I work really hard to up my game and look forward to showing everything I’ve worked on.”