Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Insists His Client Will Beat Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has insisted that his client would defeat Cameroonian-born French cross-over boxer, Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou got a shot to fight former two-time heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua after punching down Tyson Fury in his first-ever heavyweight boxing fight.

Though he ended up losing the bout to Fury via a split decision, Ngannou who was a former UFC champion, used the fight to flaunt himself as a deadly boxer and earned himself a March 8 fight with Anthony Joshua.

While acknowledging the prowess of Francis Ngannou, Eddie Hearn noted that his client, Anthony Joshua, is the favourite to win the bout.

Hearn added that Joshua is currently in a “spectacular” shape and is ready for the much anticipated heavyweight boxing bout.

“He looks great”, Eddie Hearn said when talkSPORT asked him about Anthony Joshua ahead of the March 8 bout.

The boxing promoter added, “I went down to his gym last week with [trainer] Ben Davison. They’re working really well.

“It’s a dangerous fight, you know, I think on paper you expect AJ to take care of him, but as we saw on paper, it didn’t really pan out that way for the Fury fight.

“So we know that and Ngannou is a big lump. He punches hard. Mentally, he’s very strong and he can fight.

“But I just think AJ’s looking spectacular and I think he’s gonna do a job on Ngannou on March 8th.”