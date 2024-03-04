You Borrow Cars From Your Igbo Connect And Flaunt It On Social Media – Timini Egbuson Knocks Zubby Michael

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has replied his colleague, Zubby Michael over claims that he is big enough to buy him.

Recall that Michael had described himself as the biggest actor in Africa, adding that he can buy Egubson.

He stated this in the first episode of the Prime Video original reality show, ‘Ebuka Turns Up Africa.’

Timini immediately countered Zubby, arguing that he was not bigger than him.

In response, Zubby bragged about having the financial capacity to buy Egbuson, a comment which didn’t go down well with the actor.

However, speaking during a new episode of the show, Egbuson insisted that Zubby does not know him enough to brag about having the financial resources to buy him.

Speaking further he claimed that Zubby and his fellow compatriots were in the habit of flaunting borrowed cars on social media platforms.

“You don’t know shit about who I am. Because you have all this your Igbo connect that you people will borrow each other’s cars and do all those things, you think you have seen me finish? What do you even know about me bro?” Timini fumed.