I Am The Biggest Actor In Africa, I Can Buy You – Zubby Micheal Tells Timini Egbuson

Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has described himself as the biggest actor in Africa.

He stated this during an argument with his colleague, Timini Egbuson.

The duo engaged in a heated debate on who the biggest actor in Africa is in the first episode of the Prime Video original reality show, ‘Ebuka Turns Up Africa.’

Egbuson had bragged about being the biggest actor in Africa while handing gifts to fellow stars of the show.

However, this did not sit well with Micheal, who immediately countered him.

He said, “I was coming from Paris and we had to do this thing in the festivals, obviously being the best actor in Africa…I have been acting for about 13 years now and I’ve won awards. I’ve done everything basically and I believe I am the best.”

Michael inferred, “Stop f**king playing, he’s kidding. It’s not coming from a place of pride but I’m the biggest actor in Africa.”

He continued, “Let me tell you why I’m bigger than Timini, if Timini crosses Shagamu, nobody knows him and I’m not abusing you. Your fame ends in Lekki but I’ve conquered the YouTube market, the DVD market, and now cinemas.”

Timini Interjected saying, “You literally act the same character in every movie my bro. How can you be bigger than me?”

To which Michael said, “Again, it’s not coming from a place of pride o, but I can buy Timini.”