Funke Akindele, Timini Leads In AMVCA 2024 Nominations (See Full List)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele‘s movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ received many nominations for the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, scheduled to be held on May 11, 2024.

The AMVCA is an annual award presented by MultiChoice that recognises outstanding achievements in television and film.

Naija News reports that Multichoice Nigeria announced the nomination list on Sunday night. The event will take place at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos State.

Below is the list of AMVCA 2024 nominees:

Best Digital Content

National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde

The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Where The River Divides

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Wandongwa

Nakupenda

Itifaki

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Supporting Actress

Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)

Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Slum King

Half Open Window

Itura

The Passenger

Magic Room

Best Short Film

T’egbon T’aburo

Broken Mask

Eighteenth Year

Man and Masquerades

A Place Called Forward

Best Supporting Actor

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

Ibrahim Yekini (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

What Will People Say

The Irabors’ Forever After

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

Date My Family Zambia

Royal Qlique (Season 2)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

The Passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Irora Iya

Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Best Lead Actress

Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Cinematography

Mami Wata

Blood Vessel

Over The Bridge

Breath of Life

Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)

Ijogbon (Chaos)

Omen

Best Editing

Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo

Holmes Awa

Alex Kamau And Victor Obok

Dayo Nathaniel

Antonio Ribeiro

Nathan Delannoy

Best Sound Design

Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel)

Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Art Direction

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

Over The Bridge – Demola Adeyemi

Fumilayo Ransome – Kuti (Bolanle Austen- Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker, Clement Effanga)

Jagun Jagun (Lola Awe)

Mami Wata (Bunmi Demilola Fashina)

Breathe of Life (Daniel Obasi)

Best Makeup

Over The Bridge (Francesca Otaigbe)

Mami Wata (Campbell Precious Arebamen)

Mojisola (Hadizat Gambo)

Jagun Jagun (Hakeem Onilogbo)

A Tribe Called Judah (Feyisayo Oyebisi)

Best Writing Movie

Breathe Of Life – BB Sasore

Over The Bridge – Tosin Otudeko

Fumilayo Ransome Kuti – Tunde Babalola

Jagun Jagun – Adebayo Tijani

Afamefuna – Anyanwu Sandra Adaora

ATCJ – Funke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh & Akinlabi Ishola

Mami Wata – CJ Obasi

Best Documentary

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Lobola – A Bride’s True Price?

Empalikino (Forgiveness)

The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water For Gold)

Sowing Hope

Best Series (Scripted)

Volume

Wura (s2)

Slum King

Itura

Chronicles

Best Series (Unscripted)

Lol Naija (s1)

Nightlife in Lasgidi

The Real Housewives of Lagos

Gh Queens (s2)

Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (s1)

Best Director

Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

Adebayo Tijani & Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun)

BB Sasore (Breath of Life)

Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

C. J. Fiery Obasi ( Mami Wata)

Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

Best Movie

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Breath of Life

Over The Bridge

Blood Vessel

A Tribe Called Judah

The Black Book

Mami Wata