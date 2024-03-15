I Have Given My Heart To Relationships But It Did Not Work Out – Timini Egbuson

Popular Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has opened up on his struggles with past relationships.

Egbuson disclosed that he has being committed to several relationships in the past but none of them worked out.

He stated this in a recent podcast interview with content creator, Kamsi Nnamani.

According to the 36-year-old, he gave his heart to the relationships, but it never worked out.

“I have given my heart to relationships and it never worked out,” he said.

Egbuson said he does not care much about looks when it comes to relationships, stressing that what matters to him is how much peace of mind a partner can bring.

Timini Egbuson Announces Break From Acting

Meanwhile, Egbuson has announced he will be taking a break from acting come next year.

Naija News understands that the Nollywood actor made this revelation during a recent podcast with content creator, Kamsi Nnamani.

Sharing his engagements, Egbuson revealed that despite his busy schedule, constantly moving from one set to another, he could get by with only six hours of sleep each day.

However, he acknowledged that it is now crucial for him to take a much-needed break.

Egbuson said, “I only rest when I go out at night. I only sleep five hours to six hours a day. And then keep the work going. But next year I’m going on a sabbatical. I have been acting for the past fourteen years consistently. There has never been a downtime or a time when I’m just chilling. And I did not say that with pride. I say that with all humility. It has just been God.”

Sharing his life story, Egbuson disclosed that he ventured into acting after following his sister, actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande, to movie sets.

He added he would initially go to sets to protect her, but then he fell in love with acting.