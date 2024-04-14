Why Zubby Michael Can’t Mourn Junior Pope – Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has claimed that her colleague, Zubby Michael, cannot mourn the deceased actor, John Paul Odonwondo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

Recall that April 10, 2024, marked a tragic day for Nollywood as actor Junior Pope and four other crew members lost their lives in a devastating accident.

The incident occurred when their boat capsized in Anam River, Anambra, while they were returning from a movie location.

Naija News reported that a few days after the tragic deaths, Zubby posted a video on his Instagram page, seemingly relaxed and hanging out with someone.

Despite numerous celebrities publicly expressing condolences, the movie star has refrained from acknowledging Pope’s passing on any of his social media platforms.

Social media erupted with mixed reactions to Zubby Michael’s video, with many wondering why he had not taken to his online platforms to mourn Jnr Pope.

Some argued that the actor might have been experiencing genuine sorrow and didn’t feel the need to express it publicly, while others doubted his friendship with the late Junior Pope.

Reacting via the comment section of an Instagram blog post, Angela asserted that Zubby can never post a condolence message for Junior Pope.

According to the thespian, everyone in Nollywood knows Zubby’s story with Junior Pope.

Angela Okorie added that Zubby is fighting everyone in the industry, including Junior Pope, because he wants to be the number one in Nollywood, whereas the deceased actor is older than him.

She wrote, “Dem no born am well to post Junior Pope, he knows why he is running. Nollywood knows his story with Junior Pope, Nigga he fighting everyone cos he wanna be number 1 in Nollywood. Mind you, Junior Pope na Zubby’s Oga.”