Photos: Kaduna Muslims Hold Special Prayer Session Over Economic Hardship In Nigeria

A group of Muslims in Zaria, Kaduna State, worried by the disturbing economic hardship in Nigeria, have organized a unique prayer session to seek Allah’s help in alleviating the current challenges.

Naija News understands that the special prayer took place at Mallawa Eid praying ground in Zaria and was attended by both men and women from various parts of the town.

During the prayer, the Chief Imam of Bakin Kasuwa Jumaat Mosque (Tudun Wada), Mallam Muhammadu Sani Labudda, emphasized the severity of the present challenges and the urgent need for Allah’s intervention.

The cleric highlighted the critical situation in the country, stressing the importance of collective prayers, especially as the prices of essential goods continue to rise, with the holy month of Ramadan approaching.

“This is the time when people should come together to strengthen their faith and improve on their worship so that Allah can bring succour to the populace,” Daily Trust quoted the Head of Islamiyya Schools association in Zaria, Suleiman Ibrahim, to have said shortly after the prayer session.

Suleiman also emphasized the significance of Muslims prioritizing charitable giving to the less fortunate and those in need while abstaining from committing any sins as a means of seeking forgiveness.

Speaking on the situation earlier, Sheikh Muhammadu Dan Tine Habibi and Umar Dikko Mai shinkafa of Fitiyanul Islam Zaria, highlighted the wisdom and importance of offering special prayers during times when the society encounters unresolved difficulties.

They urged Muslims to constantly have the fear of Allah in their actions and to seek repentance for their sins as an additional method of invoking divine intervention.

See more photos from the prayer session below: