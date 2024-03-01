Pep Guardiola Reveals United’s Strength Ahead Of Manchester Derby

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has revealed that Manchester United are still a threat to his team despite their inconsistent run in recent years.

At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, Pep Guardiola will host coach Erik ten Hag and his boys at the Etihad Stadium in the Manchester Derby.

Before now, Manchester City have recorded four wins in their last five meetings between the two Manchester clubs.

Despite that, Pep Guardiola has noted that the Red Devils have a couple of areas in which coach Erik ten Hag and his players can punish City on Sunday.

Hence, the Spanish tactician noted that he is expected to be the best version of the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

“I expect the best from United, but I don’t talk about what they do, about opponents that I respect too much,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“I don’t want people to misunderstand my words.”

He added, “I know them and have a lot of respect for the institution, United of course, Erik (ten Hag) and the players but when I see what we have to do my players will know it today and tomorrow.

“In one action they create something special in set pieces, in transition, in open play, connection between a few players and they score goals.

“Always United have been that way. When they play well they win games, when they are OK they are, no stress, they can win games.

“We are in March already, 2024, they lost just one game, last week at home (against Fulham).”

Note that Manchester City are going into the Manchester Derby as the second-place team in the Premier League table with 59 points in 26 games, a point below first-place Liverpool. As for Manchester United, they are currently occupying the 6th place in the league table with 44 points in 26 games.