The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has confirmed that Jack Grealish suffered an injury during their 6-2 win over Luton Town on Tuesday, February 27.

Coach Pep Guardiola decided to start Jack Grealish in the FA Cup 5th round clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, but that didn’t end well for the Englishman.

Due to the injury setback, the 28-year-old England international was substituted in the 38th minute of the FA Cup clash. He was replaced by Jeremy Doku, who ensured that his absence wasn’t felt in the game.

This means that Jack Grealish will not be available for the Manchester Derby between City and United at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3.

After City’s 6-2 win over Luton Town, coach Guardiola noted that the injury Jack Grealish suffered “looks like it [a recurrence of the groin injury]”.

The coach added, “It’s the second time. Hopefully this time he can recover well”.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, noted that the club’s talismanic midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, deserves a Ballon d’Or.

Kevin De Bruyne has, over the years, proven to be an unstoppable midfielder, especially in terms of providing assists.

In Manchester City’s 6-2 win over Luton Town on Tuesday, the 32-year-old Belgian midfielder provided four assists, a sign of his proficiency in midfield.

After the game, Kovacic said, “Kevin’s career is amazing; a player that deserves to have a Ballon d’Or.”