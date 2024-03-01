Kano Hisbah Commander-General Resigns, Accuses Gov Yusuf Of Frustrating Him

Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa has officially stepped down from his position as the Commander General of Kano’s Hisbah Board.

Naija News reports that Daurawa announced his resignation as Hisbah head in a video he released via his Facebook account on Friday morning, attributing his decision to feeling disheartened by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s actions.

Daurawa expressed his disappointment with the governor’s remarks, despite his dedicated efforts to uphold societal values throughout his time at Hisbah.

In the video, Daurawa mentioned, “Currently, I’m in Kaduna State, meeting with lawmakers led by the Speaker to discuss implementing a mandatory pre-marital health check in Kano, similar to other Nigerian states.

“However, I’ve encountered discouraging comments from Kano, despite my efforts at Hisbah to promote societal morality.

“I’ve actively engaged with Kannywood and TikTok celebrities, offering guidance and even providing financial assistance to some TikTokers. I even extended advice to Murja too.

“Unfortunately, those who disregarded our guidance faced consequences.

“But I am saying sorry to the Excellency Governor for being angry, I sorry to say I have resigned from the position he gave me in Hisbah, I wish him best in his leadership.”

Naija News understands that Governor Yusuf had voiced his discontent regarding the implementation of Hisbah’s ‘operation Kau da Badala’ throughout the state.

The initiative was designed by Hisbah to combat immorality and uphold Islamic values.

During a meeting with Imams at Kano Government House, the governor emphasized the need to review the board’s methods.

He said, “I saw a video that disrupted my peace. You parked cars and went to where males and females were doing unholy things. They were picked up and beaten with bamboo sticks while they took to their heels. They were being packed up inside the vehicle like animals. This, I think is a big mistake for you to hold an adult and throw him like a goat into a Hilux.

“Hisbah is a board that we take in high esteem and bring in God-fearing people that we know they can deliver given the people’s mandate in line with what is right.

“I want to call on the attention of agencies saddled with the responsibility of putting youth on the righteous paths, especially Hisbah.

“The meaning of establishing agencies like this is to do the right thing and also advise us and all stakeholders on the right thing to do.

“We want the right thing to be done, what if, God forbids someone got injured on his spinal cord, he is finished. I saw a video where students’ rooms were raided, beaten and thrown into the vehicle.

“There is a problem. We establish a board to help strengthen Islamic values, but if these things are like this, the children will not also obey. What we want them to change into will then be the opposite of it. God forbids.”