Paul Merson’s Predictions For Premier League Matchday 27, Kick-Off Time

Former Arsenal player, Paul Merson, has rolled out his predictions for Premier League matchday 27 and has given straight wins to most of the big clubs in the league.

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 27 will take center stage on Saturday, March 2 with Newcastle United vs Wolves game at 4 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Brentford vs Chelsea, Everton vs West Ham United, and Fulham vs Brighton will also kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

The last game on Saturday is the Premier League fixture between Luton Town and Aston Villa which will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, March 3, Burnley and Bournemouth will be in action at 2 p.m. Afterward, the Manchester Derby will go down between Manchester United and Manchester City at Etihad Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

The last game of the Premier League matchday 27 will take place on Monday, March 4, between Sheffield United and Arsenal at 9 p.m.

In his interview with Sportskeeda, Paul Merson believes Manchester United stand no chance against Manchester City.

The British pundit also sees inconsistent Chelsea defeating Brentford away from home, and Everton beating West Ham United for the second time this season.

Below are Paul Merson’s predictions for Premier League matchday 27:

Newcastle United 3-2 Wolves

Tottenham 3-1 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Liverpool

Brentford 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 2-1 West Ham

Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth

Luton Town 1-2 Aston Villa

Fulham 1-1 Brighton

Manchester City 3-0 Manchester United

Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal