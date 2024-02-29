Gov Yusuf Partners Religious Leaders To Tackle Drug Abuse, Thuggery In Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has collaborated with the 44 local government area Jummaat Mosques Imams in the state to address the threats of drug trafficking, phone snatching, and political thuggery.

The governor feels that the government should not be the only entity addressing the issue of moral degradation in society, which Kano is experiencing at the moment. However, he emphasized that to resist it, all hands must be on deck.

Naija News reports that he made the call on Thursday during a stakeholders’ meeting at Government House Kano, urging the religious leaders to concentrate on encouraging responsibility and integrity in the youth in particular.

He said, “We in government see you as having a crucial role to play in restoring the lost dignity of Kano as well as the heritage of the people.

“You should preach goodness and avoid politics while standing on your podium by calling on people to do the right things.

“There are over 24 million people in Kano, and 65 percent of these people are youths who are facing all sorts of delinquencies and need to be protected.

“We need you to address them against drugs, adultery, robbery, phone snatching, and other crimes. We need you to contribute your part in that direction to salvage this community.

“We, on our part as the government, will provide them with access to education, build their capacity, and provide them with employment. You need to play your part.”