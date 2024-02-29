Kano Government Halts Turbaning Of Bichi Emir’s Brother

In a significant move, the Kano State Government has directed the Bichi Emirate Council to suspend the scheduled turbaning ceremony of Salisu Ado Bayero, appointed as a district head within the Emirate.

Salisu, the younger brother of the Bichi Emir, Nasiru Ado Bayero, was set to be officially turbaned on March 1, following an announcement made by the Emirate on February 15.

The directive to suspend the ceremony came through a letter from the Ministry for Local Government, penned by the Permanent Secretary, Ibrahim M Kabara, on behalf of Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, the overseeing Commissioner of the ministry.

Citing “certain exigencies at the moment,” the government’s communication halted the proceedings initially approved by the Emirate.

The letter reads in part, “Reference to the communication received from you via a letter with reference number Bichi/EM/Adm/018/Vol III/167 with the above caption dated 2nd February 2024. I am instructed to convey the government’s directives to suspend the exercise due to exigencies at the moment.”

According to Daily Trust, the development was confirmed by Ibrahim Yakasai, the Secretary of the Emirate Council, who, upon receiving the government’s letter, directed inquiries back to the Ministry for Local Government, the originator of the suspension directive.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Garba, elaborated on the situation, stating that the established procedure for such appointments requires the emirates to seek official clearance before proceeding.

He emphasized that the action taken by the state government is a standard procedure and is not indicative of any hostility towards the Bichi Emirate or any other emirate in the state.

Garba further reassured that similar directives have been issued to other emirates, reflecting the administration’s respect for royal protocols and traditions.

The suspension comes amid ongoing debates and calls from various groups concerning the status of new emirates in Kano State and the reinstatement of the deposed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi.

While some factions, like Yan Dangwallen Jihar Kano, have advocated for reviewing the deposition and appointment laws to reinstate Sanusi and dissolve new emirates potentially, others, including the Northern Youth Awareness Council (NOYAC), have opposed such moves, citing the positive impacts of the emirates on the region.