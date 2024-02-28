Drama As Kano TikToker Rejects Injection At Psychiatric Hospital

An embattled Kano State-based TikToker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, has rejected an injection ordered to be given to her by the Kano State Hospitals Management Board on Monday at Dawanau Psychiatric Hospital.

Naija News recalls that Kunya was arraigned by the HISBAH Police over her alleged immoral content and acts that are contrary to the Islamic laws in the state on TikTok.

The HISBAH board, it was gathered that in recent times, had invited her for counselling before she was later arrested and prosecuted for not stopping her TikTok activities.

In a ruling, a Kano High Court ordered the hospital management board to screen her for mental illness, a development that led to her transfer to the Dawanau Psychiatric Hospital, Kano which decided to give her a psychiatric injection.

However, according to a report by Freedom Radio station in Gombe State, Murja had refused to allow the doctors to inject her.

Also, in an interview with the radio station, her lawyer, A. U Haji, said his client has the right to reject the injection because it might be unsafe for her.

Arguing further, he stated that the court ordered mental screening on her not injection, adding that ‘everyone has the right to know his health problem before giving treatment’.

“The life of our client is under threat with that injection because that was not what the court ordered. She has the right to know her health problem if any first before receiving treatment,” he argued.