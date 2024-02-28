Chelsea Meet Victor Osimhen’s Agents To Discuss Contract Terms

Chelsea is reportedly intensifying their pursuit of Victor Osimhen by negotiating with the player’s agents regarding his contractual terms.

Naija News understands that the Premier League club is one of the leading European clubs interested in Osimhen, and the Blues have initiated talks with his representatives, as reported by transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Osimhen, who reportedly is the primary transfer target for the London club, grew up supporting Chelsea while in Lagos.

The Super Eagles striker is currently earning a substantial salary of approximately Nine Million Euros annually at Napoli, following his contract extension with the Serie A champions until June 2026.

Osimhen is expected to demand a higher salary in the future, and Chelsea has the financial capability to meet his demands.

It is speculated that once the personal terms of the striker are finalized, Chelsea can initiate negotiations with his current club.

Reports suggest Napoli included a 130 million Euros release clause in the player’s new contract.

It is worth noting that Chelsea’s rival club from London, Arsenal, is also prepared to offer a substantial sum to secure Osimhen’s services.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, has revealed that he knows where the team’s talisman, Victor Osimhen, will play next in the coming 2024-2025 season.

Victor Osimhen, who extended his contract with Napoli in 2023 until 2026, is expected to leave the Italian Serie A reigning champions this summer.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker has told reporters that his dream is to play in the Premier League since he has already played in the German Bundesliga, the French Ligue 1, and now the Serie A.

Though he has made it clear that he aims to move to England, French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain are pushing to sign him next summer for at least €120 million.

Amidst that, Premier League clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing the Nigeria international to England in the coming summer.

So far, Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be more serious in the pursuit of Victor Osimhen and most football enthusiasts believe he might end up in the Blue side of London.

In an interview with Sky Sports, William Troost-Ekong, who is the vice-captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, was asked to comment on Osimhen’s next destination, but the PAOK of Greece defender refused to mention a specific club.

He simply said, “I really can’t tell you anything, but I know!”

William Troost-Ekong, who played for Salernitana on loan from Watford in 2023, also commented on the Serie A game between Salernitana and Udinese, which will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

“I always follow Serie A, it’s a great league. This weekend with Salernitana-Udinese will be special for me, also because it was also the last match I played in my last season. The points would certainly be more useful to Salernitana than to Udinese,” Troost-Ekong said.