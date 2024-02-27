Bandits Displace Ten Kaduna Communities After Incessant Attacks

Bandits have reportedly forced residents from around 10 communities in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State to flee their ancestral homes due to frequent attacks and abductions.

Naija News learnt that most villagers have sought refuge in safer communities within the same local government area, while some have relocated to Zaria Local Government Area.

According to Daily Trust, a community leader, Malam Jafaru Anguwar Salahu, explained that the affected villagers, who are predominantly farmers, are now residing in their new surroundings as internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The communities that have been displaced include Sabon Gida, Anaba, Anguwar Salahu, Guberawa, Garu, Rafin Iwa, Gidanduki, Anguwan Najaja, Kunza, and Anguwan Magaji.

“All these villages I mentioned used to have people, but now we were all displaced from our houses and farms. As we speak, we are now living as refugees in Gwada ward and other villages.

“We are only living, but we don’t know what to do,” Salahu told reporters.

The community leader also urged the state government to intervene and help make the villages safe from bandits, so that the residents can safely return to their homes and resume their agricultural activities.

Meanwhile, a violent clash between rival cult factions has resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals, with one of them beheaded in the North Bank region of Makurdi town, Naija News reports.

Reports revealed that the conflict initially began last Friday at the North Bank Market, located close to the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering (NASME), following a minor dispute between two members of the rival Red and Black cult groups.

Unfortunately, the situation quickly escalated into a brutal confrontation.

An eyewitness who confirmed the incident to journalists on condition of anonymity revealed that the bloody incident unfolded when a member of one of the cult factions arrived at the North Bank Market, near NASME, intending to make a purchase.

“Members of a rival gang saw him and harassed him, so he went back and told his friends, and they came back for a fight. That was how the whole thing started.

“And before anybody knew what was happening, they turned the market into a war zone, as traders had to close their businesses and flee.

“The fight continued till Saturday because they went hunting members of a rival gang. Anyone they caught was either hacked to death or gunned down. So far, seven persons have been confirmed dead in the fight.

“Though calm has returned today (Monday) because the military, Police, DSS, NSCDC and other security operatives have moved into the area and are arresting the suspects,” the eyewitness told Vanguard.

Speaking on the incident, Chairman of North Bank Market, Cibilus Odinaka, told reporters that the market had been shut down since Friday as a result of the crisis, lamenting the slow response by security personnel to the crisis.

He said, “Between that day and today, six persons have been killed. To calm the whole issue, that is a stakeholder thing. But as market leaders, we request that they should provide us security.”

The leader of Operation Shere, an anti-cult organization, Nura Umar, stated that in addition to the six casualties, one victim was decapitated and the head was removed.

He mentioned that some of the deceased individuals had their hands severed as well, with no signs of defensive wounds.