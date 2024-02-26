Victor Osimhen Was Only Tired, Napoli Coach Reveals

Francesco Calzona, the manager of Italian Serie A champions, Napoli, has described Victor Osimhen as a tired player when asked about his performance in recent times.

Victor Osimhen has scored two goals in two games for Napoli but most football critics believe they are yet to see the version of Osimhen that scored 26 goals last season.

Recall that Osimhen spent most of the first half of this season battling injuries, a red card ban, and playing in the 2023 AFCON with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

While at the 2023 AFCON, Napoli struggled to win games and he also struggled to score goals at the tournament though he led Super Eagles to the final against the hosts, Ivory Coast.

After losing the final 2-1 to the hosts, Osimhen returned to Napoli and was rested against Genoa. But was used in Napoli’s Champions League clash with FC Barcelona which ended in a 1-1 draw courtesy of his 75th-minute goal.

He also scored in Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Cagliari on Sunday night to take his league tally this season to eight goals in 14 league games.

While talking about Osimhen’s performance after the game, Calzona told DAZN that the 25-year-old Nigerian striker “was only tired”.

The coach added, “Victor is a fantastic guy. He scored two goals in two matches and will slowly get back in shape.

“Don’t forget he played at AFCON. Players are devastated when they return. He was tired also against Barcelona, but players always want to stay on the pitch.”