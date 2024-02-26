‘Three Clubs Willing To Pay Victor Osimhen Record-Breaking Salary’

Three clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint Germain, are willing to pay Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, the sum of £250,000 per week wages, according to British journalist, Ben Jacobs.

If this is actualized, Victor Osimhen will earn 494 million, 954 thousand, and 250 naira every week based on the exchange rate of Monday, February 26. This will make Osimhen the first Nigerian player to earn that much in the history of European club football.

Note that weeks after Napoli extended the contract of Victor Osimhen last year, the club’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, told reporters that the 25-year-old Nigeria international is available for sale next summer.

Since then, clubs like Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, and Arsenal have been making efforts to win his signature even though a release clause worth about €130 million has been inserted into his contract.

Jacobs has revealed that Osimhen is most likely to join a Premier League club despite the intense interest from PSG because that is the player’s desired destination.

“We still can’t rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen. It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure,” Jacobs told Givemesport.

“I’m still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal. He would be looking for about £250,000 per week, which Arsenal, Chelsea, and PSG would all be happy to pay.”

Note that Victor Osimhen’s current contract with Napoli will expire on June 30, 2026, but he is most likely to leave the club this summer as aforementioned.