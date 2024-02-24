LaLiga President Names Three Best Players, Gives Hint On Mbappe’s Next Move

The president of Spanish LaLiga, Javier Tebas has named the three players he feels are currently the best in the world.

According to the LaLiga president, Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland, Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham, and Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, are currently the best players in the world.

“In my view, [Jude] Bellingham, [Erling] Haaland and Mbappé are the three most dominant players on the planet, and two of them are at Real Madrid,” Tebas told French newspaper L’Équipe.

Erling Haaland proved how great a player he is in his first season at Manchester City (2022-2023) in which he scored 53 goals in all competitions for the Premier League side.

Haaland’s goals helped Manchester City to win the treble, the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup.

Due to this performance, he was expected to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or but he lost the award to Lionel Messi who won it for the 8th time in his football career.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga president claimed that Kylian Mbappe’s potential move to Real Madrid has 99 percent of coming to pass.

Recall that Mbappe’s contract with PSG will expire on June 30, 2024, and has already told the French giants that he is leaving the club on a free transfer next summer.

Since then, there have been reports that Real Madrid are closing in on signing the 25-year-old France international.

“Knowing that he’s leaving PSG, there’s a 99% chance that Mbappé signs for Real Madrid,” the LaLiga president said.

“But I don’t know if he’s already signed.

“It’s great news for Real Madrid and Spanish football. [Mbappé] is one of the best players in the world.”