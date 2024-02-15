Kylian Mbappe Officially Informs PSG That He Is Leaving This Summer

The relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint Germain seems to be close to being over as the Frenchman informed the French club of his plans to leave them this summer.

Recall that Kylian Mbappe first joined PSG on loan from Monaco on August 31, 2017, and the French giants paid the sum of €180 million to make the deal permanent on July 1, 2018.

Since then, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been almost unstoppable in terms of scoring goals and winning the French Ligue 1.

Unfortunately, he has not been able to win the UEFA Champions League for PSG despite several attempts. Hence, he has been longing to move to a club that could help him win the title.

In the last three summer transfer windows, there have been strong speculations that Real Madrid were willing to buy him for a very good price since he has always wanted to join the Spanish side.

But PSG have always turned down Real Madrid attempts according to reports until last summer when Kylian Mbappe announced that he wouldn’t leave PSG until his current contract expires on June 30, 2024.

This announcement came months after Mbappe signed a two-year contract with PSG with an option for a one-year extension. But he refused to sign the contract extension which forced PSG to ban him from the club’s first team for some weeks.

Despite all the efforts PSG made to extend his contract, the 25-year-old striker refused to blink and he now seems ready to use the exit door permanently in this coming summer.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, posted on his X account earlier today, February 15, that Kylian Mbappe has officially “informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will leave the club as a free agent”.

He added: “The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will leave Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfill his commitments to the club.”