Rafa Nadal Advocates For Mbappe At Madrid As Arteta Dreams Of Bringing Him To Arsenal

Spanish tennis icon, Rafa Nadal believes that Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe will make Real Madrid a better team.

Hence, the 37-year-old tennis icon has urged the Spanish La Liga giants to sign Mbappe during the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Naija News has reported that Kylian Mbappe has told PSG that he plans to leave the club as a free agent next summer.

This is seen as a big boost for Real Madrid who have been making efforts to sign the 25-year-old striker. However, the salary they are prepared to pay the 2018 World Cup winner is said to be lower than the wages they were prepared to pay him a season ago.

Hence, there is no guarantee that Real Madrid will be the sole favourites to sign the France international next summer.

Amidst that, Nadal has urged Real Madrid to sign the player though it seems the club is filled with game changers.

“I would sign Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid,” Nadal said via Cadena Cope.

“Real Madrid have a super team, beyond the disaster of injuries this year.

“With Mbappe they would be even better, if I could contribute to the club in any way I would.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has refused to rule his club out of the possibility of attempting to lure Mbappe to the Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of Arsenal’s league game against Burnley at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Mikel Arteta said his team ought to be going for a player like Mbappe.

“When there is a player of that caliber, we always have to be in that conversation”, Arteta said on Friday.

“But it looks differently, that’s what I would say…”