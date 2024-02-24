‘Americans Stole From Burna Boy’ – Steve Harvey

American television host cum filmmaker, Steve Harvey, has said Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy and other African artistes, didn’t steal from American music, contrary to Western sentiments.

Naija News reports that the comedian made this known in a recent episode of his television show.

According to Steve, the West, especially Americans, are inspired by African beats, rhythm, and soul.

He said, “People claim Burna Boy stole this, no we stole from Burna Boy. Africans are the beats, soul, rhythm, and hard work that inspire our courage.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, contends that artists like Wizkid and Burna Boy attained their success through inspiration and divine providence, refuting the notion that they were beneficiaries of paved paths by any musician.

In a recent podcast interview, Naija News recalls that veteran singer, Eedris Abdulkareem asserted that he paved the way for Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and other Nigerian artists.

In response, Odumodublvck characterized the statement as an endeavour to appropriate “God’s glory,” emphasizing that Wizkid and Burna Boy’s success stemmed from their own diligence and resolve, adding that while artists can inspire one another, only God can truly pave the way to success.