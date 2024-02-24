Aggrieved Passengers Protest At Kano Airport

Angry air passengers protested against Max Air at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, on Saturday over the unexpected delay of their Lagos-bound flight.

Naija News learnt that the flight (VM1645), originally scheduled to depart at 1:00 pm, was postponed without prior notification, leaving passengers stranded for nearly five hours.

However, the lack of communication from the airline worsened the situation, leading to a tense atmosphere at the domestic wing.

Expressing the urgency of his trip, one of the passengers, Abubakar Muhammad, who spoke with Daily Trust, said he ought to be in Lagos for medical screening.

He said, “The delay has caused me a lot of pain.”

Another passenger, Yusuf Sani, expressed his distress over the recurrent delays.

He said: “Last time they also delayed us like this, why would a flight be delayed or rescheduled without proper notice?”

Meanwhile, the Kano Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted four trucks loaded with smuggled food items.

Naija News reports that this statement was made by the spokesperson of the service, Saidu Nuradeen, on Tuesday in Kano.

Nuradeen said that the service intercepted vehicles along the Hadejia-Taura-Ringim axis in Jigawa, intended for illegal export, carrying a significant quantity of food items, including 1,505 cartons of big and small-sized dried fish, 17 bags of local variety rice, and two bags of beans.

He stated that the seizure demonstrates the determination of the Service to enforce the border closure policy aimed at safeguarding the nation’s economy and ensuring food security.