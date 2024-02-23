My Relationship With Obaseki Not Cordial – Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said his relationship with his principal, Governor Godwin Obasek, is not cordial.

Naija News reports that Obaseki and Shaibu have been engaged in a longstanding political feud over the latter’s governorship ambition.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Friday morning, Shaibu stated that his relationship with his principal is not smooth and cordial at the moment.

The deputy governor said Governor Obaseki no longer picks up his calls and ignores his private and public greetings.

He said: “My relationship with the governor(Obaseki) is not cordial…I have tried calling him, and he doesn’t pick up my calls. I greet him at public functions and he doesn’t answer me.’‘

Speaking on the process leading to the PDP primary election, Shaibu said: “I will not want to go into the rules of processes they didn’t follow because very soon these issues will be too glaring and everybody will see where the mistakes are.

“I can tell you that they didn’t follow the rules and by the grace of God the authentic delegates of the party voted for me, they wanted to disenfranchise them but they were determined to fight for the party and protect its legacy, what we call legacy coalition.

“I’m the candidate of the PDP and you can take it to the bank and come September 2024; I will be the flagbearer and governor of Edo State.

“In the coming days, we will be meeting with the party and other stakeholders and they will see that for them to have a candidate in this election, they must allow Shaibu to remain, unless PDP is not interested in having a candidate which I know they want to have a candidate in this election.”