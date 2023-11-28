‘Obaseki Is Proud Of Me, They Tried To Push Me Out Of PDP’ – Philip Shaibu Spills

Embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said that his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, is proud of him as a person and for delivering well on every assignment given.

The deputy governor, however, noted that the only thing he (Shaibu) had done wrong was to declare his political ambition.

Naija News reported earlier that Shaibu officially announced his intention to contest in the state gubernatorial election 2024.

On Monday, Shaibu declared his intention in a press conference held in Benin, the state capital.

While being featured live on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday morning, Shaibu said he doesn’t know why people assume he would not secure the PDP ticket.

“I can assure you I will secure the ticket. I am a party man to the core,” Shaibu noted during the interview.

He added: “They tried to push me out of the PDP. They did everything. They even announced that I would be declaring a particular day. And the day they announced I would be declaring, I was actually with my family enjoying my vacation.

“I am not even having a conversation with anybody. Their game was to put pressure on me, get me angry, and I will leave the party for them. Unfortunately, I am not somebody that you will use pressure to get me out.

“I am emboldened with the commitment to serve. I don’t do things because I will directly benefit. I do things because I look at everybody in that chain. I am a team player, and when I see what the generality of what our people are saying is correct…

“The Governor is proud of me…there’s no assignment I have been given that I haven’t done well. What I have done (wrong) is say that I want to be the state’s governor.”