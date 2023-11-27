Full Text: Edo Deputy Gov Philip Shaibu Declares Gubernatorial Bid

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has officially declared his intention to contest in the State gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that Shaibu declared his intention in a press conference held in Benin, the state capital, on Monday.

Read Philip Shaibu’s full speech below:

SPEECH DELIVERED BY HIS EXCELLENCY, RT. HON. COMR. PHILIP SHAIBU, DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF EDO STATE ON THE OCCASION OF HIS DECLARATION OF INTENTION TO RUN FOR THE OFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF EDO STATE

27TH NOVEMBER, 2023

My dear citizens of Edo State,

We come from a lineage of greatness!

Our ancestors built the “Old Bini Empire” on bold ideas, breath-taking innovations and matchless diligence.

From the “Great Moat of Benin” to the world-famous “Benin Bronze Works”, our ancestors dominated their times, led the Nigerian dream from the front and created novel frontiers for the future.

When Edo State was created in 1991, our brilliant leaders, fully aware of our ancestral destiny named us “The Heart Beat of The Nation”. That was not an ordinary slogan. It was a call to destiny…mandate that we must collectively achieve.

As your Deputy Governor in the last seven years, I have had the privilege of working closely with our amiable Governor, His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki, to lay a solid foundation for progress in Edo State.

Under our administration, we have seen remarkable achievements and milestones, but there is still much work to be done.

I am aware of the need by the greater Edo people for a more inclusive government, a government of the Edo people, by the Edo people, and for the Edo people. A government of individuals who have been there and know the pains and wishes of an average Edolite.

A government, together, with the greater Edo people will reignite the Edo Spirit and transform our tomorrow!

Since my foray into politics three decades ago, I have lived among you and you have loved me as your very own son.

I have felt your pains at close quarters, sat with the elders to benefit from their words of wisdom, led the youth in many struggles for their rights, visibility and freedom, learned the intricacies of modern governance and built adequate service capacity.

You all are witnesses to my antecedents in government. When the waters of the Lagdo dam flooded our lands and threatened our means of livelihood, I led the emergency response team that managed the impact and kept it in check and continued to be involved in most humanitarian issues within the state.

When COVID-19 came to threaten our very existence, I put my life on the line in its very early days when protection was not available and worked to restore calm and order at the isolation centres.

Our Sporting treasure, Bendel Insurance, became my responsibility at some point within this administration. Through strategic management and relentless commitment, we have returned Bendel Insurance to the height of glory it belongs.

When kidnappers took some of our citizens from Ubiaja and Igueben Train station, I worked with the rescue team, led the rescue mission from the front and brought back the kidnapped citizens safe and sound.

Under my supervision as the Deputy Governor, our Internally generated revenue has grown impressively; thanks to the introduction of digital and cutting-edge ideas.

Back in the day, you didn’t just call me “Mr Constituency Project” for nothing. In my time as a legislator, I delivered 49 constituency projects at the state level and 13 solid constituency projects within my short stint at the federal level.

I have fought the good fight for you my people, Along the way, suffered humiliations and enjoyed many moments of victory but I am thankful in all things.

I have been pressed but not crushed, persecuted but not abandoned, badly hurt but not destroyed. I resonate with the tireless and irrepressible Spirit of the Edo People. By the grace of God, nothing and no one can stop us. After all, I be original Edo son…100% home boy.

This is why today, I stand before you with great conviction and resolve, as I declare my intention to run for the office of the Governor of Edo State under the platform of the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming 2024 election and I am confident that with your support, we can take Edo State to even greater heights.

My fellow citizens and party faithful, our campaign will be built upon five core pillars, each vital to the transformation and prosperity of our beloved state.

THE FIRST PILLAR OF OUR AGENDA IS INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT AND ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION.

We will commit ourselves to building modern, sustainable infrastructure that drives economic growth and enhances our quality of life.

By diversifying our economy, and exploring new sectors for growth, we will create more jobs and economic prosperity for all.

EDUCATION, SPORTS, SKILLS DEVELOPMENT, AND JOB CREATION FORMS THE SECOND PILLAR OF OUR AGENDA.

We believe that every child deserves quality education that will equip them with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We will prioritize the revitalization of our educational system, ensuring that no child is left behind.

We will restore the glory of Edo in the sports sector by ensuring that just like the Bendel Insurance, other aspects of sports will be given priority so that our teeming young people will be able to showcase their potentials, and make a living through sports.

In the same vein, we will ensure that our youths are empowered with the necessary skills to compete in the global job market.

THE THIRD PILLAR OF OUR AGENDA IS HEALTHCARE AND SOCIAL WELFARE SYSTEMS.

We recognize that a strong society takes care of its most vulnerable citizens. We will initiate a comprehensive overhaul of our healthcare system, ensuring accessibility, affordability, and quality healthcare for all.

Furthermore, we will implement social welfare programs that support those in need, providing a safety net for our people.

AGRICULTURE, RURAL DEVELOPMENT, AND POVERTY ALLEVIATION CONSTITUTES THE FOURTH PILLAR OF OUR AGENDA.

We pledge our commitment to empower our farmers, promote sustainable practices, and enhance food security for our state. Through agricultural initiatives, we will create opportunities for economic growth and work towards alleviating poverty in our rural communities.

LASTLY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY, AND TRANSPARENT GOVERNANCE IS THE FIFTH PILLAR OF OUR AGENDA.

The safety and security of our citizens is of utmost importance. We will strengthen law enforcement and implement community policing strategies to ensure the protection of all our people.

Additionally, we will prioritize environmental sustainability, while conserving our natural resources for future generations. We will govern with transparency and accountability, establishing a culture of trust between the government and the people.

My fellow citizens, comrades and party faithful, these five pillars of our agenda, among others, represent the values and priorities that we hold dear as Edolites. They represent our commitment to building a prosperous, inclusive, and viable future for all.

To our traditional rulers and religious leaders, we acknowledge your place in the development of our state and we would ensure that under our watch, our ancestral heritage is promoted & preserved.

Therefore, it is time for us to rise above partisanship, sentiments and unite under the banner of progress and development. Let us all come together to build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come.

My dear People of Edo State, this declaration is not just a political affair. It’s a call to destiny; a call to become the heartbeat of this nation, not just in words but indeed.

Therefore, I humbly seek your support, your trust, and your nomination in this upcoming election, as we embark on this journey together; united in our determination to make Edo State a better place for ourselves and generations to come.

I am Philip Shaibu, Your Guy.

Your One Hundred Percent Homeboy!

Together, we will Reignite the Edo Spirit and transform our Tomorrow

Thank you.

God bless the Peoples Democratic Party!

God bless Edo State!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

RT. HON. COMRADE PHILIP SHAIBU DEPUTY GOVERNOR, EDO STATE