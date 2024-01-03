‘One Has To Play Fool For Relationship To Work’ – Shaibu Speaks On Rift With Obaseki

Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has spoken on his relationship with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu, on Tuesday, said despite the deprivation of his constitutional rights, he is committed to supporting the governor.

He notes that he has made a lot of sacrifices to ensure that their relationship works, adding that one has to play fool for the relationship to work.

Naija News understands that the governorship ambition of the Edo State Deputy Governor stirred the feud between him and Obaseki.

The deputy governor said his ambition to succeed his principal was borne out of a divine conviction to serve the state and take governance back to the people.

He said, “I want to be the next governor of Edo State not because l am Philip Shaibu, it is my constitutional right. Before publicly declaring my interest to contest, l had consulted widely with many persons and groups within and outside Edo State.

“Moreover, I went into prayers to seek guidance and direction from God. The signs I received encouraged me to go ahead with my aspiration, though it was obvious the governor had his own plans of supporting another person.

“If my party wants to win the election in Edo State, give it to Philip Shaibu, but if they want to lose, they should give it to somebody else, not because I am a superstar but because I have the content, I have the quality, I have the experience.”

Speaking on his relationship with Obaseki, he said, “I have over time been deprived of my constitutional rights as deputy governor. This has not in any way affected my loyalty to the governor. I have had to make lots of personal sacrifices to ensure a good relationship and deliver on our promise to Edo people. Sometimes, one has to play the fool for a relationship to survive.”