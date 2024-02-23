CAN Youth Wing Calls For Immediate Arrest, Prosecution Of Cleric For Hate Speech Targeting Oluremi Tinubu

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has demanded prompt arrest and public legal proceedings against Muslim Cleric, Idris Abdulaziz Dusen Tenshi.

Naija News reports that the cleric was reportedly advocating for the killing of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the President, branding her an “infidel” because of her Christian faith.

This demand was put forth during the 2024 National Prayer Day and the 1st Quarter National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of YOWICAN, held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja on Friday.

The YOWICAN Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, articulated the council’s unified viewpoint in a formal communication, underscoring the immediate necessity for governmental and security authorities to intervene.

The communiqué partly stated, “NEC is calling for the immediate arrest of the Muslim Cleric (Idris Abdulaziz Dusen Tenshi) who has called for the killing of the wife of the President, Sen Oluremi A Tinubu, for being a Christian. Describing her as an infidel.

“The NEC is calling for the public prosecution of the cleric and wish to request the said preacher should be restricted from preaching in Nigeria to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The NEC is giving the Federal Government and security agencies to act immediately to avoid the further deterioration of security situation in the country because of the unguided statement/utterance.”

The NEC meeting also addressed comprehensive concerns affecting the nation, including economic challenges faced by citizens amid rising living costs and the deteriorating security situation marked by widespread killings across the country.

YOWICAN emphasized the employment crisis, urging the government to enact targeted policies to tackle youth unemployment, stressing the significance of engaging young individuals in the country’s development endeavours.