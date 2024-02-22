[Video] Islamic Cleric Asks Muslims To Attack President Tinubu’s Wife For Being A Christian

An Islamic cleric has stated that Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, should be condemned to death for her affiliation with the church.

The cleric’s comments in a viral video criticized the Muslim/Muslim ticket that secured President Bola Tinubu’s election victory as fraudulent, and he controversially stated that Oluremi Tinubu should be condemned to death for her role as a pastor.

According to SaharaReporters, the unidentified cleric insisted that the president’s wife, deemed an infidel, ought to be executed according to Quranic law, although he failed to cite relevant Quranic passages.

In the video, the cleric could be heard speaking in the Hausa language, saying, “Now, Tinubu, his wife, is an infidel (Christian). As an infidel, she is a leader among the infidels.

“God’s judgement says she must be killed. She’s a pastor… a leader of infidels (Christians); Allah says they must be killed…”

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Police Command had declared an Islamic cleric in the state, identified as Idris Abdulazeez Dutsen Tanshi, wanted for alleged contempt of court.

Naija News learnt that the embattled Sheikh has been on trial since 2022 for alleged blasphemous remarks.

Other charges the cleric is facing, as filed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state and the Police at the Chief Magistrate Court, were “inciting public disturbance, insulting or inciting contempt of religious creed.”

In a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued on Thursday, the command urged the public to arrest and hand over the cleric to the Police, adding a huge reward would be given to anyone who provides information about his whereabouts.

“If seen, arrest and hand over to the nearest police station or to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Bauchi State Command, or call 08151849417, 09048226246,” adding, “A handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information leading to his arrest.”