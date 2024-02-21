Hardship: FCT Police Command Gears Up To Prevent Hoodlums’ Disturbance Amid Potential NLC Protest

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced plans to prevent hoodlums from exploiting any National Labour Congress (NLC) activities to disturb the peace in the FCT, should the protest proceed.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have planned a nationwide protest on February 27th and 28th to raise awareness of the country’s deteriorating economic conditions.

The protest, as stated by labour unions, has become imperative due to the escalating cost of living crisis in the country, especially among civil servants.

Naija News understands that organized labour has started mobilizing its members nationwide for the scheduled protest on Monday.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, clarified that the command had not been officially informed about a planned protest in the territory; however, she raised concerns about the security situation in the nation’s capital and assured the presence of police operatives during the protest to maintain order.

The PPRO said, “I wish to note that the FCT Police Command isn’t aware of any intending protest.

“However, measures will be emplaced to ensure that hoodlums do not take advantage of any activities of the NLC to disrupt the peace in the FCT if the protest does occur”.