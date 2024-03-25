FCT Police Raid Bandits Hideout, Recover Exhibits

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command conducted a raid on a notorious kidnappers’ den located in the Jibi forest, adjacent to Dei-dei, Abuja, on March 23, 2024.

The spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, announced the development in a statement released on Monday.

Naija News reports that she disclosed that the operation, which took place at approximately 06:00 AM, forced the bandits to flee their hideouts to evade arrest.

“The operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a continued fight against banditry in FCT, stormed a kidnappers’ den in Jibi forest bordering Dei-dei Abuja on March 23, 2024, at about 06:00 AM. On sighting police operatives, the bandits fled from their hideouts to escape arrest,” the statement partly read.

The raid by the FCT Police was informed by credible intelligence suggesting that Mallam Danyaboi and Ilu, known associates of Nasiru Mohammed, alias Danger, were plotting a kidnapping spree in Zuba and its surrounding areas as retaliation for the arrest of their comrades.

Nasiru Mohammed, also known as Danger, was previously apprehended and paraded by the police on March 11, 2024, for his involvement in several kidnapping incidents within the FCT.

During the raid, the police were able to recover various items from the abandoned camp, including firearms and cows, believed to be part of the gang’s loot from their criminal activities.

In light of this operation, the Commissioner of Police for the FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, has intensified crime prevention patrols throughout the region to thwart further kidnapping attempts.

CP Igweh reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all residents within the FCT. He also encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police through their emergency contact.