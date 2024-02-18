Abuja Chef Allegedly Kidnaps Boss’ Son, Collects N3.9 Million Ransom

One Ulagu Philemon Chukwuma has been taken into custody by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command for the kidnap of his employer’s son, Justin Nwankwo.

The suspect allegedly conspired to perpetrate the crime with one McDonald Arinze, who is now at large, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh.

Naija News reports that the PPRO detailed that members of the Utako Police Divisional Headquarters apprehended the suspect, a domestic who worked as a cook for the Nwankwo family.

The statement said, “Investigations by the Police revealed that the principal suspect, who has since confessed to the crime, conspired with one McDonald Arinze, currently at large, to commit the crime.

“The suspects had earlier forcefully obtained a cash sum of three million, nine hundred thousand naira (3,900,000) as ransom from the victim’s father.

“The arm of the law however caught up with the criminals following intensified efforts by the Police. The boy was rescued unhurt and reunited with his parents. The cash sum earlier extorted was equally recovered.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has read the riot act to those carrying out illegal activities at various ports and economic hubs in Nigeria.

The police stated that it is committed to enforcing all laws and implementing anti-crime strategies to curb illegal activities.

This development was announced in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday.

Adejobi also announced the arrest of 5 suspects in connection with the diversion of bags of wheat belonging to the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) and the recovery of about 1,238 bags of wheat in Port-Hacourt on the 6th of February 2024.