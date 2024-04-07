Abuja Police Raid Criminal Dens, Arrest 85 Suspects

Advertisement

The operatives of the FCT Police Command have conducted coordinated raids, sweeping through Abuja’s Durumi and Dei-Dei areas to apprehend eighty-five (85) individuals involved in diverse criminal activities.

The command’s spokesman, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the arrests and disclosed that the series of raids were conducted between March 31 and April 4, 2024.

According to Adeh, the hideouts were notorious for harbouring hoodlums and facilitating various criminal activities, including the establishment of illegal structures and shanties for drug trafficking and counterfeit currency production.

Adeh said, “A search warrant was executed in some of the structures, and several exhibits ranging from paper and coins counterfeit currencies both in local and foreign, light weapons, eight motorcycles, seven generators, gadgets, and several ATM cards suspected to have been stolen from their victims were recovered.

“All the arrested suspects will be screened, while those found culpable will be profiled and arraigned in court.

“The illegal wooden structures erected by the hoodlums were dismantled and set ablaze to deter criminals from turning these places to a brewing ground of menace.”

She conveyed that the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, has reiterated his dedication to rid the FCT of criminals and guarantee the safety of all residents while investigations are ongoing.

Furthermore, the CP urged residents to stay vigilant and make use of police emergency lines to report any suspicious activities using the following contact numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653 (PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192).